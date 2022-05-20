India

Air India flight returns to Mumbai after engine stops mid-air

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 20, 2022, 04:11 pm 2 min read

An Air India Airbus A320neo plane made an emergency landing after engines shut mid-air.

An Air India (AI) flight had to returned back to the Mumbai airport just 27 minutes after take-off as one of its engines shut down mid-air due to a technical snag. The plane, an Airbus A320neo, was flying to Bengaluru. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is conducting an investigation into the incident, sources told PTI.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Airbus A320neo dominated the narrow-body aircraft market in India.

In 2019, all engines were mandated to modify the turbine component with a material "less susceptible to impact damage."

In 2019, IndiGo, A320neo's biggest customer, switched to rival CFM International Inc, the ones used in AI's A320neo planes.

Air turnback Pilots received warning about high exhaust gas temperatures in engine

Minutes after the aircraft's departure from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 9:43 am on Tuesday, the pilots received a warning about the high exhaust gas temperatures on one of the engines. This prompted the pilots to land back at the Mumbai airport. Sources from the Mumbai air traffic control said that ambulances and fire tenders were on stand-by, and the aircraft landed safely.

Statement Passengers flown to Bengaluru in another aircraft

An Air India spokesperson said: "Air India accords top priority to safety and our crew are well adept at handling these situations. Our engineering and maintenance teams are looking into the issue." Meanwhile, the passengers of the flight were flown to Bengaluru after a change of aircraft. Later, they reached the destination at 2.40 pm instead of the earlier scheduled arrival of 11.40 am.

69 years Homecoming of Air India

The Tatas had set up the Tata Airlines in 1932 which was renamed Air India in 1946. The government took control of the airline in 1953. In October 2021, the government sold Air India to the Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company, marking the return of the AI to the Tata Group after 69 years.

Top bosses Campbell Wilson appointed as MD and CEO of Air India

On May 12, Tata Sons appointed Campbell Wilson as the MD and CEO of Air India. Wilson was the founding CEO of low-cost airline Scoot-the wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. In March, Tata Group chief N Chandrasekaran was appointed as the Chairman of the airlines. Tata Sons had previously announced Turkey's Ilker Ayci as the CEO of Air India, but Ayci declined the offer.