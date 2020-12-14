Last updated on Dec 14, 2020, 10:29 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShalini Ojha
India's largest conglomerate, the Tata group, has submitted an expression of interest (EoI) for the beleaguered national carrier Air India over the weekend.
The government will not entertain any bids after 5 pm today.
It is reported that a group of 200 employees of Air India will also submit an EoI before today's deadline.
Here's more on this.
Tata Sons is already a part of the aviation business, as they run full-service carrier, Vistara, along with Singapore airlines. It decided to route its interest in Air India through AirAsia India.
Singapore Airlines chose against participating in the privatization of the national carrier, as it would increase its financial woes.
Last year, the government claimed Air India will have to shut down if it's not privatized.
Love Business news?
Subscribe to stay updated.