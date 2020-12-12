Flipkart is hosting another round of its 'POCO Days' sale in India. Under the sale, which will end on December 14, the e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts on popular POCO smartphones including the X2, X3, M2 Pro, and C3. To further sweeten the deals, Flipkart is also providing additional exchange offers and bank discounts. Here are the details.

Phone #1 POCO C3

The POCO C3 is listed at Rs. 6,999 (MRP: Rs. 9,999) along with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 6,450. It has a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels, a plastic body, and a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen. The smartphone runs on a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information POCO C3 sports a triple rear camera setup

The POCO C3 has a triple rear camera module, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it gets a 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

Phone #2 POCO M2 Pro

POCO M2 Pro is available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP: Rs. 16,999) along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 12,400. It features a punch-hole design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen. Under the hood, the handset has a Snapdragon 720G processor, 4GB/6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information POCO M2 Pro has a 48MP quad rear camera system

The POCO M2 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Phone #3 POCO X2

The POCO X2 is up for grabs at Rs. 14,999 (MRP: Rs. 18,999) with up to Rs. 13,850 off under smartphone exchange scheme. It bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone draws power from a Snapdragon 730G chipset, combined with 6GB/8GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information POCO X2: For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

POCO X2 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.

Phone #4 POCO X3

Lastly, the POCO X3 is available at Rs. 15,999 (MRP: Rs. 19,999) along with an additional discount of Rs. 15,150 on exchange. The handset offers a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. At the heart, it has a Snapdragon 732G chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information What's the camera like on the POCO X3?