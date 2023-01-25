Entertainment

Saim Sadiq's Pakistani film 'Joyland' to get released in India

Saim Sadiq's Pakistani film 'Joyland' to get released in India

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 25, 2023, 02:14 pm 2 min read

Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' to release in India

Saim Sadiq's debut feature Joyland is one of the breakthrough films of the year. The makers have announced that the film will be released in India soon along with some other countries. This was also Pakistan's official entry at Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The LGBTQ+ drama did not make the final cut but it was loved by many.

Sadiq's take on representing Pakistani art on a global stage

Sadiq spoke to the media and expressed his happiness about Joyland's success. He said, "I hope that the joys and sorrows of these characters foster empathy amongst viewers in Pakistan and abroad. In the coming months, we will need many prayers and good wishes from our people for the road ahead." He also spoke about Pakistani art being underrepresented on a global stage.

'Bol' was last Pakistani movie to premiere in India

Shoaib Mansoor's Bol was the last Pakistani film to release in India. Over the years, the relations between the neighboring countries have not been great. In 2016, the Indian government banned Pakistani artists to work in India, especially in the entertainment industry. The news of a Pakistani film getting released here might pave the way for more such amazing films.