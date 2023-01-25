Entertainment

'Pathaan' review: Shah Rukh Khan- 'bas naam hi kaafi hai'

'Pathaan' review: The 'Badshah' is back with a bang

Shah Rukh Khan is back and it's with a bang! His humor is packed with unmissable charm, a well-toned physique, the oh-so-smooth one-liners, and his glare: everything about SRK as a spy makes Pathaan a worthy comeback! He has returned to the big screen only to remind us that he truly is the Badshah of Bollywood! Here's our review of King Khan's Pathaan.

SRK's return is worth every buck!

Crowded theaters, housefull shows, and whistles upon his entry (and his action scenes), that's how the first-day first show of Pathaan was! SRK has returned to screens with what he does best - play his magical charm on you. He has come back in a never-seen-before action-packed avatar. Every element of his is right in place, making the movie a full paisa-wasool spy actioner.

Deepika Padukone deserves a stand-alone actioner

After XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone is back in her action element with Pathaan. Those sleek kicks and firing the nasty weapons, suit her similarly or more than the periodical dramas she does! Her performance as an ISI agent and her action sequences are so good that filmmakers should truly consider roping her in for a stand-alone actioner.

John Abraham is a terrific addition

Roped in as the chief of a terrorist organization, there cannot have been a hotter antagonist than John Abraham. Once you move past his good looks (and body, of course), he'll impress you with his poker face and action. Abraham has barely got dues for his characters in past, but he sure is one of the best actors for action in today's times.

A spy film that runs high on patriotism

The story, which runs high on patriotism, revolves around Jim who is seeking revenge against India while Pathaan is put on a mission to stop him. The film is based around when India scraps Article 370 which triggers Pakistan to capture Kashmir. In his mission to stop Jim, Pathaan meets ISI agent Rubina Khan who comes with a lot of sexiness and trust issues.

Hollywood's action director Casey O'Neill is Siddharth Anand's best bet

Land, water, or sea, you name it and Emmy-nominated action director Casey O'Neill has given India its one-of-a-kind spectacle action film. O'Neill, who has worked with Tom Cruise in many films, has left no stone unturned in delivering the best action sequences. From car chases to fight sequences on trains, snow bikes, and in the air, Pathaan's action is at par with Hollywood films.

Anand develops a worthy spy universe for YRF

Director Siddharth Anand who has previously helmed War has gifted a massy-spy actioner to the audience with Pathaan. He has very well connected the other two spies of YRF—Tiger and Kabir—with Pathaan. Speaking of direction to cinematography and imagery, Anand has set a benchmark for himself, especially with his next actioner, Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Padukone.

The much-awaited reunion of Karan and Arjun

One of the biggest highlights of Pathaan is the reunion of Bollywood's Karan Arjun—Salman Khan and SRK as Tiger and Pathaan. The much-awaited cameo of Tiger is whistle-worthy! The two indulge in funny banter while fighting their enemies together, giving the audience a look into their real-life decades-long friendship. With Pathaan, the two actors have also confirmed SRK's cameo in Tiger 3.

What didn't work?

Expect Pathaan to be another typical Indian spy film. While the film's story is basic, its climax is also a little cliched. Speaking of its writing, a couple of one-liners of SRK could have been written better. While the action is impressive, at some points you can see the chroma effect. India still needs to up its action game!

Is it worth watching the film?

Don't think twice before booking your tickets for Pathaan. SRK, Padukone, Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana played their roles perfectly. Minus the few glitches here and there, Pathaan is certainly a must-watch. It gets 3.5 out of 5 stars. And like I mentioned it in the review earlier, there could not have been a better comeback for SRK than this!