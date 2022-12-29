Entertainment

CBFC advises changes to 'Pathaan' amid 'Besharam Rang' controversy

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 29, 2022, 03:07 pm 3 min read

CBFC suggested changes to 'Pathaan' amid controversy

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has advised the makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan to undertake some changes to the film, along with the songs, and then submit a revised version for certification. The film is in buzz for a long time and got into controversy ever since the first song Besharam Rang was released. Here's a roundup.

Why does this story matter?

Shah Rukh Khan took a sabbatical following his last release Zero in 2018. In these four years, he has had cameo appearances in some films. Viewers would hence love to see his aura back on big screens.

The makers are currently promoting Pathaan as they gear up for its release on January 25. The film's teaser and songs have been trending on YouTube.

CBFC's statement on the film

The Prasoon Joshi-led board issued a statement that stated that the film was examined as per the board's guidelines and the makers have been advised accordingly. Joshi said, "The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs, and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release." The film premieres in less than a month.

Joshi's statement on the certification

Joshi stated, "CBFC is always committed to finding the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believes that we can always find [the] solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders." Upon release, Besharam Rang received flak from India's right-wing organizations and some politicians from BJP, too, over the orange-colored outfit worn by Deepika Padukone.

MP Home Minister's threat and protests in Indore

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had earlier threatened to block the film's release in the state if certain scenes were not rectified. He called Padukone's outfits "highly objectionable." A right-wing group named Veer Shivaji group planned protests in Indore where they demanded a ban on the film and the effigies of Khan and Padukone were burnt, and #BoycottPathaan trended on social media.

CBFC's certification tussle with 'Padmaavat'

This is not the first time CBFC has "advised" changes. The film certification body has advised censorship of many films, one of them being Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. The film was earlier called Padmavati. The song Ghoomar was re-released with CGI on Padukone's outfit. The film's release was postponed due to protests in Rajasthan by the right-wing group Karni Sena.

Anurag Kashyap's tiff with ex-chief Pahlaj Nihalani

Earlier, films like Haider, The Dirty Picture, Udta Punjab, and several Anurag Kashyap films have faced censorship by the CBFC. Udta Punjab was reportedly advised to have 89 cuts for certification for theatrical release. Kashyap openly called out the then CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani on Twitter and went to Bombay HC with the Udta Punjab certification case back in 2016.

Zoya Akhtar's take on CBFC

Back in 2016, director and producer Zoya Akhtar said that CBFC censoring a film is bizarre. She emphasized how morality changes with changing governments in this country. She stated, "I don't believe in censorship at all. I think it is a certification body. I think it has to be classified as 'If you show this, this is your rating'."

'Pathaan' in a nutshell

Pathaan is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and the film is helmed by action-thriller genre expert Siddharth Anand. The cast also includes John Abraham. Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo. The music is done by Vishal-Sheykhar and both the released songs (Besharam Rang, Jhoome Jo Pathaan) are trending on YouTube. Fans have loved the musical pieces overall.