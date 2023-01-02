Entertainment

SRK's 'Pathaan': Possible plot, boycott impact, spy universe—what to expect

SRK's 'Pathaan': Possible plot, boycott impact, spy universe—what to expect

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 02, 2023, 10:29 am 3 min read

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathaan' is heading toward a theatrical release on January 25

We have finally entered the Pathaan month! Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is heading toward a theatrical release on January 25 and will mark Khan's comeback to the silver screen after four years. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it's backed by Khan's frequent collaborator Yash Raj Films. Will the boycott trend have an impact? What can we expect from the thriller? Let's analyze.

Why does this story matter?

Shah Rukh Khan last headlined Zero (2018).

While he had cameos in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Brahmastra, fans have been waiting for him to lead a full-fledged film.

Pathaan is also one of the biggest Bollywood films of 2023 and it remains to be seen if it can break the streak of bad luck Hindi films experienced in 2022.

SRK will be seen as a R&AW Agent in 'Pathaan'

While the plot is being kept strictly under wraps, the film's synopsis says, "Somewhere in the dystopian Middle East, grand houses that once housed the wealthy are now homes of the city's most-dangerous criminals. An undercover cop, his ex-con, and others will take down the drug lord who killed his own father." SRK will portray the role of R&AW Agent Feroz Pathaan.

'Pathaan' will mark Khan-Salman Khan's reunion

Pathaan is part of YRF's acclaimed spy universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3. Interestingly, Salman will reprise his role as "Tiger" Avinash Singh Rathore in Pathaan, while SRK, too, is expected to appear briefly in Tiger 3. So far, all the spy universe movies have been humungous successes at the box office.

Boycott trends don't translate at the ground level

Pathaan has been embroiled in controversies for a long time, more so because of its song Besharam Rang's alleged obscenity. However, last year, films repeatedly proved that content is king. For instance, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera drowned, but his Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva soared high, proving that boycott trends don't exactly translate to the ground level. Pathaan, too, is expected to do exceptionally well.

'Pathaan' is expected to enter the Rs. 200cr club

Zero reportedly opened at around Rs. 19cr-Rs. 20cr back in 2018, so, all eyes will be on Pathaan's opening day collection, too. Anything lower than this amount might be troublesome for Pathaan, considering it is led by a superstar, and the movie must constantly mint money to cross the Rs. 200cr milestone. Last year, Brahmastra and Drishyam 2, among Hindi films, breached this mark.

Here's all you need to know about 'Pathaan'

The film also marks Padukone and SRK's fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. John Abraham will play a pivotal role in the spy-thriller. Vishal-Sheykhar have composed the music. After Pathaan, Khan will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. They are slated to release on June 2, 2023, and December 22, 2023, respectively.