India

India lost access to 26 patrolling points in Ladakh: Report

India lost access to 26 patrolling points in Ladakh: Report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 25, 2023, 03:22 pm 3 min read

India has lost access to 26 Patrolling Points out of 65 in Eastern Ladakh, per a report of senior official

In a worrying disclosure, a senior police officer in Ladakh said that India allegedly lost access to 26 of 65 patrolling points in the Eastern part of the Union Territory, The Hindu reported. Following the development, Indian security forces are not able to patrol these areas. It comes amid India's standoff with China at various flashpoints along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Why does this story matter?

On December 9, Indian and Chinese forces battled near the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Since March 2020, frequent tensions erupted between them over a border dispute over the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

The incident sparked uproar across the country, with Opposition parties creating an uproar in the Parliament and outside.

They also accused the Centre of failing to address the border situation.

What does the research paper say?

Out of 65 Patrolling Points (PPs) between Karakoram Pass and Chumur, the presence of Indian Security Forces (ISF) is lost in 26 PPs (i.e. PP no. 5-17, 24-32, 37), due to restrictive or no patrolling, the Superintendent of Police of Leh, Ladakh PD Nitya said in a research paper, per NDTV. She reportedly said these Patrolling Points are crucial for surveillance on regular basis.

Chinese PLA takes control under 'Salami Slicing' tactic: Report

The research paper was filed at an annual police meet in Delhi last week. The event was also attended by PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. It claimed that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes control of these PPs under a tactic called 'Salami Slicing' in absence of patrolling or civilian movement.

'Buffer zone' strategy used in Galwan Valley by China

The paper alleged that the border under ISFs toward the Indian side is shifted which allegedly leads to the creation of "buffer zones" and loss of control. The PLA then takes advantage of the buffer zones during de-escalation talks and the creation of more buffer zones, it states. China reportedly used this strategy in Galwan Valley which witnessed a deadly clash in 2020.

Defense sources claim 'no loss of territory'

The Centre was yet to respond to the claims, however, a defense official told The Hindu that "no territory has been lost." "Some areas have been restricted for patrolling for both sides pending diplomatic resolution," he said. "In disengaged areas, we have as many cameras and technical means as the PLA and hence dominate the area as much, if not more," he added.

Congress Party's reaction over 'losing of access' claims

न्यूज चैनल्स इस खबर पर चर्चा क्यों नहीं कर रहे हैं?



लद्दाख में हमारी ही जमीन पर हमारे सैनिक गश्त नहीं कर पा रहे। 65 पेट्रोलिंग पॉइंट्स में से 26 पर पेट्रोलिंग बंद है।



जिस जमीन की रक्षा करते हमारे 20 जवान शहीद हुए, PM मोदी ने उसे यूं ही छोड़ दिया।



क्यों?https://t.co/m8v2KTKBPA — Congress (@INCIndia) January 25, 2023

Crucial military talks held last month

Following a deadly conflict between Indian Army and PLA soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector in December last year, both parties attempted to address the problem through high-level military negotiations. The 17th round of discussions was conducted on the Chinese side of the Chushul-Moldo bounder. During the meetings, both parties expressed their perspectives on the resolution of LAC concerns in the eastern Ladakh area.

India-China face-off over LAC

The report comes just over a month after India accused China of trying to "unilaterally change the status quo" on LAC in Arunanchal Pradesh when clashes left troops on both sides injured. The incident was seen as the most serious face-off since the Galwan Valley clash of 2020. Later, a series of military talks led to a careful pullback of troops on both sides.