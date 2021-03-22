The 11th round of talks to resolve the border row between India and China this month is reportedly surround around disengagement in the Gogra-Hot Springs area of eastern Ladakh. Reportedly, the restoration of unhindered patrolling rights in the Depsang bulge area will also be discussed. India and China have been engaged in a border row in Ladakh since last May.

Details Recent WMCC meeting was 'positive'

Citing progress at the March 12 meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on border affairs, sources told Hindustan Times that the two sides will likely discuss disengagement at Gogra-Hot Springs during the next round of talks. "The WMCC meeting was positive," a top government official added, citing agreements to ensure stability in Ladakh and hold the next round of military-level talks.

Background India-China border row erupted last May

Indian and Chinese forces have clashed at various locations along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh since last May. One such clash in the Galwan Valley had turned fatal as 20 Indian soldiers and some Chinese soldiers were martyred. The two sides have held multiple rounds of diplomatic and military-level talks to quell tensions. The last military talks were held in February.

Recent developments PLA concentrating deployment in Tibet, Xinjiang: Military commander

Reportedly, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) was moving heavy equipment from the LAC to its headquarters in Rutog county near the northern bank of Pangong Lake. A military commander told HT that the PLA was concentrating its deployment in Tibet and Xinjiang region. This would allow the PLA to reach the LAC in a very short time.

Information Airbases servicing east Ladakh have blast pens

All airbases servicing the east Ladakh region have blast pens protecting fighters from bombing during an attack, HT reported. These include the Hotan, Gar Gunsa, Lhasa, Yarkand, and Kashgar airbases. Further, the PLA is electronically surveilling the region through radars and sensors, it added.

Quote 'PLA will monitor LAC through electronic surveillance in future'