PM chairs high-level COVID-19 meeting, urges wearing masks, increased testing

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 22, 2022, 07:17 pm 2 min read

Indian reported 145 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including four cases of Omicron's BF.7 sub-variant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in India. After the meeting, PM Modi emphasized on the need of wearing masks and directed health officials to increase testing. Previously, the states were issued a note by the Union Health Ministry advising them to adhere to social distancing and preventing crowds during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Why does this story matter?

The rise of COVID-19 cases in neighboring China has brought the Indian government on its toes.

Four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7—believed to be driving the current spurt of cases in China—were reported in India on Wednesday.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with experts on Wednesday, saying that the pandemic wasn't yet over and people must get vaccinated and wear masks.

Health Ministry urges people to mask up

Apart from China, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, and the US are also experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday urged people to use masks in crowded places, while the Indian Medical Association (IMA) advised people to avoid gatherings. The ministry has asked states to increase genome sequencing to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.

Chronology samajhiye: Congress's jibe at BJP

The Congress attacked the BJP ruled-Centre accusing it of making up "excuses" to stop the grand old party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Mandaviya on Wednesday shot a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking him to consider suspending the nationwide march if following COVID-19 protocols couldn't be ensured. It accused the BJP of delaying the lockdown in March 2020 to topple the Congress government.

4 cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 driving Chinese surge were reported in Gujarat & Odisha in July, Sept & Nov. Health Minister writes a letter to @RahulGandhi yesterday. PM is reviewing situation today. #BharatJodoYatra will enter Delhi day after. Ab Aap Chronology Samjhiye… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 22, 2022