World

UK couple names daughter Lockie after COVID-19 lockdown

UK couple names daughter Lockie after COVID-19 lockdown

Written by Sneha Das Oct 19, 2022, 05:18 pm 2 min read

Jodi Cross and Rob named their daughter Lockie to remember the lockdown

While the COVID-19 pandemic brought us fear, stress, and anxiety, it also gave us an opportunity to spend some precious time with our loved ones at home. Several couples also welcomed their little bundles of joy home during this period. Amid all this, a mother named her baby Lockie after the COVID-19 lockdown and she has no regrets about choosing the name.

Lockdown The unusual name was chosen to remember the lockdown

The 36-year-old hairdresser named Jodi Cross from Bedfordshire, England became pregnant in 2021 during the second COVID-19 lockdown. Cross and her husband Rob had been trying to conceive for a year. In order to remember the lockdown, the couple wanted to choose a unique name for their little one. When their daughter was born on November 28, 2021, they named her Lockie.

Good times The lockdown brought really good times in our lives: Cross

Despite the pandemic, the lockdown brought good times in their lives. "We had been trying for a year to get pregnant and lockdown meant I was furloughed and Rob was working less," she said. "I think we relaxed a bit because we had so much more time than we normally would, and then we found out I was pregnant," she added.

New variant When Lockie was born, a new COVID-19 variant was spreading

Cross said that when their daughter was born, a new COVID-19 variant called Omicron was spreading which made them sure that their little one would be a lockdown baby. "People might not like the name, but I don't care what they think," the new mother said. Apart from the lockdown, there were also several other coincidences that made her choose the unusual name.

Naming Other reasons also led to the naming

Cross said there were several incidents where the word appeared repeatedly. "There was a girl who came into the salon whose surname was Lockey at the time we were considering names and then we got married in Gretna Green in Scotland, where there are lots of lochs," Cross said. "The primary reason was definitely the lockdown, but the name just felt right," she added.

Information Cross and her husband first met in school

Cross and her husband Rob were classmates in school. However, they lost contact and met again in 2019 via Tinder. Later, they started dating until the pandemic struck. They were living separately at that time and then Rob moved in with Cross.