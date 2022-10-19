World

UN: China again blocks India-US proposal to blacklist Pak-based terrorist

Oct 19, 2022

India had reacted sharply to China block to blacklisting to terrorist at UN.

China has blocked a bid by India and the United States (US) to designate Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist at the United Nations (UN). One of the top LeT commanders, Mahmood has reportedly been identified as the close aide of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Sajid Mir and was part of the terror outfit's publications wing.

Context Why does this story matter?

This is the fourth time China vetoed an India-US plan to blacklist terrorists after Sajid Mir of the LeT; Abdul Rauf, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar's brother; and Abdul Rehman Makki of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and LeT chief Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law.

Notably, India had a huge diplomatic win at the UN in 2019 when the global body designated the JeM chief as a "global terrorist".

Details Mahmood aided 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind

China blocked the proposal under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council (UNSC) which sought to designate Mahmood as a global terrorist subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo. As per reports, Mahmood was part of LeT's overseas operations led by Mir and aided the 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind in carrying out the attack.

Information US confirms his location and affiliation LeT since 2007

The decision to hold comes as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits India and pays respect to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attack. To recall, LeT carried out the terror strike--killing over 160 people, including American citizens. Meanwhile, Mahmood has been a longstanding top LeT member stationed in Karachi, Pakistan—affiliated with the organization since 2007," according to the US Treasury Department.

Information Declared global terrorist in 2016 by US

Mahmood was designated as a global terrorist by the Treasury Department in 2016 along with another LeT leader "to disrupt LeT's fundraising and support networks." In 2020, India also designated him among other 17 key operatives and leaders of groups including LeT, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), JeM, Indian Mujahideen (IM), and Dawood Ibrahim's gang as individual terrorists under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Reacted India had reacted to China's block last month

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a strong swipe at Pakistan and China for allegedly defending terrorism. He sent a stern message to China regarding its opposition to the blacklisting of terrorists by the UNSC. Jaishankar also referred to Pakistan's support of cross-border terrorism and said, "no rhetoric, however sanctimonious can ever cover up blood stains."