India

Telangana CM to give PM Modi's visit a miss again

Telangana CM to give PM Modi's visit a miss again

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 12, 2022, 11:30 am 3 min read

A day ahead of the PM's visit to the state 'Modi No Entry' banners surfaced at several key locations

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's decision not to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad airport has agitated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the latter is visiting the state on Saturday. PM Modi will be inaugurating several projects in the state. Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav would receive the PM like in the past when Rao chose to skip.

Context Why does this story matter?

The PM's visit has come weeks after alleged members of BJP were arrested while trying to bribe members of Rao's party in an attempt to topple Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the state.

While the Telangana government is at loggerheads with the Centre over Goods and Service Tax (GST) on handloom products, anti-Modi banners have surfaced a day before his visit.

Condemnation BJP leaders say KCR is jealous, condemn his act

BJP leaders have condemned Rao, popularly known as KCR, for skipping the welcome event. "KCR is behaving like a child. He and his party are jealous of the BJP's gaining popularity in the southern state," BJP leader Ramchander Rao has been quoted by NDTV. He asked, "When his other political opponents like MK Stalin and Jagan Mohan Reddy can receive PM, why not KCR?"

Politicization Union Minister accuses KCR of politicizing the visit

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy, who is the Member of Parliament from Telangana's Secunderabad accused KCR of politicizing the PM's visit. He said that it was pride for the state that PM was visiting to launch and dedicate important and beneficial projects to the nation. "Why should they bring politics into this?" he asked, as reported by NDTV.

Details PM Modi to inaugurate key projects, conduct meeting

In Ramagundam, PM will inaugurate the revived Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemical Limited (RFCL) plant. Besides this, he is scheduled to dedicate a new rail line and set the foundation of three other highway projects In the city's Mahatma Gandhi stadium, he will also hold a public meeting. The PM is on his two-day visit, which started on Friday, to four southern states.

Demand Ahead of the visit, 'Modi No Entry' banners surface

On Friday, a day ahead of the PM's visit to the state, 'Modi No Entry' banners surfaced at several key locations. The banners in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and Hitec City areas of Hyderabad had "Modi, No entry to Telangana. Rollback 5% GST on handloom products" written on them. Telangana government supports weaver's demand for the rollback of 5% GST on handloom products.

Twitter Post Videos of banners in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana