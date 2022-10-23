World

China elects 'most powerful leader' Xi Jinping for 3rd term

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 23, 2022, 10:42 am 1 min read

Xi Jinping securing the third term cemented his position as the most influential leader since founder Mao Zedong

Chinese President Xi Jinping was elected to a record third term on Sunday, solidifying his status as a powerful leader. His appointment as leader was announced at the close of the week-long congress of the Communist Party of China, during which high-ranking cadres backed his leadership. They also authorized a massive reorganization in which several key officials stepped down.

Twitter Post 'Top leadership fully stacked with Jinping's loyalists'

That's the conclusion of this press event and the week-long Party Congress has been concluded. #China is now into the third five-year rule under Xi Jinping, with the top leadership fully stacked with his loyalists. https://t.co/q7CTsjGN3i — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) October 23, 2022

Details Jinping ruled China amid widespread criticizm of crushing dissent

Jinping served as president of China since 2013 and is considered the most influential leader since founder Mao Zedong. However, Jinping has been accused of "crushing dissent against him" within his party and the country. He has imprisoned several of his rivals on different charges. Magnate Ren Zhiqiang, 69, his strong critic was in September 2020 sent to 18 years imprisonment.