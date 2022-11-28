India

Kanpur: Man arrested for threatening minor after she rejects proposal

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 28, 2022, 01:43 pm 2 min read

The accused Mohammad Faiz has been booked under POSCO Act

A shameful incident has come to light in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh after a youth threatened to kill and dismember a 17-year-old girl, similar to what transpired in the infamous Shraddha Walker murder case. The accused youth was pressuring the minor to marry him and threatened her when she refused. Meanwhile, the police arrested the accused youth on a complaint from the girl's family.

Accused would stalk, molest the girl

According to India Today, the girl's relatives told police that the accused—Mohammad Faiz—used to follow her and tease her on her way to school. Due to molestation, the victim stopped attending school. The relatives attempted multiple times to persuade Faiz, but he refused to stop bothering the girl and instead began talking about marrying her, prompting them to file a police report.

Threatened to kill, 'cut into pieces' girl

Reports said the accused allegedly continued to harass the victim even after the complaint was made. On November 25, he visited the girl's residence and began pressuring her for marriage again. During this time, he asked her to marry him or meet the same fate as Walkar. "I will cut you into 35 pieces and throw them in the forest," he allegedly told her.

Family of accused clash with police

As per reports, when the police team reached the house of accused to arrest him they were attacked with sticks and rods by his relatives. The accused could be arrested only after more police teams were called from other police stations.

Case registered under POCSO Act

The accused has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Kanpur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Kumar Pandey told India Today Pandey said that the accused was harassing the girl despite the case filed against him. Now, he is facing more charges to threaten her. Meanwhile, a local court sent him to jail.

The horrific case of Shraddha Walker murder

Delhi's Shraddha Walker murder case has shocked the entire nation. Walkar (21) was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawalla. Later, the investigation revealed that Poonawalla strangled Walkar to death in May under the pressure of marriage and cut her body into 35 pieces, and kept it in the freezer. Later, he dumped these pieces in Mehrauli forests.