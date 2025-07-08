Yash to star in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Yash's Ravana to have 15-minute screentime in 'Ramayana I': Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:10 pm Jul 08, 2025

The highly anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, will see Kannada superstar Yash in a brief role, at least in the first installment. According to TellyChakkar, the KGF actor will reportedly get around 15 minutes of screen time in Part 1 of the mythological epic. The decision is said to be in line with the film's narrative focus on Ram's journey.