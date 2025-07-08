Yash's Ravana to have 15-minute screentime in 'Ramayana I': Report
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, will see Kannada superstar Yash in a brief role, at least in the first installment. According to TellyChakkar, the KGF actor will reportedly get around 15 minutes of screen time in Part 1 of the mythological epic. The decision is said to be in line with the film's narrative focus on Ram's journey.
Character introduction
Yash's character introduced in Part 1
In the first part of Ramayana, coming in 2026, Yash will be introduced as Ravana. The film primarily revolves around Ram's journey, played by Kapoor, with Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part will explore their exile from Ayodhya and set up Yash's character for a more significant role in Ramayana Part 2.
Production update
'Ramayana' Parts 1 and 2 have set release dates
The production team of Ramayana has confirmed that shooting for Part 1 is complete. Filming for Part 2 is set to begin in August. The filmmakers aim to create a narrative that entertains while exploring Indian mythology. The film, produced by Namit Malhotra, has captured attention with its stunning visuals. Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2 are scheduled to release on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.