Is Huma Qureshi in Yash's 'Toxic'? Actor gives cryptic response
After the blockbuster success of the KGF series, actor Yash has taken on a new project, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film is reported to have a stellar female cast. Among the names being speculated are Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi. However, in a recent interview with ETimes, Qureshi gave an ambiguous answer about her involvement in Toxic.
Qureshi's cryptic response to 'Toxic' involvement
When asked about her participation in Toxic, Qureshi cryptically said, "Jisko jab jo cheez bolni hoti hai tob woh bolta hai aur jab nahi bolni hoti tab woh nahi bolta." On further probing, she simply said "No Comment" but added another enigmatic remark: "Jab jab jo samajna hota hai tab tab woh samaj leta hai.." More clarity about the cast ensemble is expected in the coming months.
Qureshi's current projects and career highlights
Qureshi, who shot to fame with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur, has been a part of several successful projects including D-Day, Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2 and Monica, O My Darling. She is currently busy promoting her upcoming web show Mithya: The Darker Chapter which releases on November 1 on ZEE5.