Sunny Deol swaps handpump for fan in first 'Jaat' poster
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol celebrated his 67th birthday on Saturday by sharing the first poster of his upcoming film, Jaat. The poster, which was unveiled on social media, features an intense-looking Deol holding a giant ceiling fan, a reference to his iconic handpump scene from Gadar. Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced under Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being touted as an action-packed thriller.
Check out the poster here
'Jaat' is eyeing a Republic Day 2025 release
According to Pinkvilla, the makers of Jaat are eyeing to release the film during the Republic Day weekend in 2025. An official announcement is expected soon. The film's ensemble cast includes Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. It's described as "a big-budget action entertainer with a strong emotional core."
'Jaat' technical team features S Thaman and Rishi Punjabi
The technical team of Jaat also includes composer S Thaman, who is a well-known name in Telugu cinema, and cinematographer Rishi Punjabi. Apart from Jaat, Deol is also awaiting the release of Lahore: 1947. Produced by Aamir Khan, it's reportedly slated for a release between March and June, reported Pinkvilla. The post-production work is currently underway under the supervision of director Rajkumar Santoshi.