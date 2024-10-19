Summarize Simplifying... In short Sunny Deol's new action-packed film 'Jaat' is set to hit the screens on Republic Day 2025, featuring a star-studded cast including Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

The film's technical team boasts of talents like composer S Thaman and cinematographer Rishi Punjabi.

'Jaat' is an action-packed thriller featuring Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol swaps handpump for fan in first 'Jaat' poster

By Isha Sharma 12:25 pm Oct 19, 202412:25 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Sunny Deol celebrated his 67th birthday on Saturday by sharing the first poster of his upcoming film, Jaat. The poster, which was unveiled on social media, features an intense-looking Deol holding a giant ceiling fan, a reference to his iconic handpump scene from Gadar. Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced under Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being touted as an action-packed thriller.

'Jaat' is eyeing a Republic Day 2025 release

According to Pinkvilla, the makers of Jaat are eyeing to release the film during the Republic Day weekend in 2025. An official announcement is expected soon. The film's ensemble cast includes Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. It's described as "a big-budget action entertainer with a strong emotional core."

'Jaat' technical team features S Thaman and Rishi Punjabi

The technical team of Jaat also includes composer S Thaman, who is a well-known name in Telugu cinema, and cinematographer Rishi Punjabi. Apart from Jaat, Deol is also awaiting the release of Lahore: 1947. Produced by Aamir Khan, it's reportedly slated for a release between March and June, reported Pinkvilla. The post-production work is currently underway under the supervision of director Rajkumar Santoshi.