Gurfateh Pirzada and Parul Gulati, popular among young audiences, are teaming up for an adventure thriller directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, known for his work on Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly.

Pirzada's fame has grown after his roles in Class and Call Me Bae, while Gulati has been recognized for her performances in Punjabi films and on OTT platforms like ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.

The film's shooting started last week and is expected to conclude by early December.

Gurfateh Pirzada-Parul Gulati will be seen in an adventure thriller

Gurfateh Pirzada-Parul Gulati team up for upcoming adventure thriller

By Isha Sharma 11:22 am Oct 10, 202411:22 am

What's the story Rising star Gurfateh Pirzada, who recently tasted success with Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae, has reportedly started shooting for his next. The untitled film also stars actor Parul Gulati and is being filmed in Uttarakhand. An insider told Mid-Day that the story is an adventure thriller with a hint of suspense, mainly focused on the relationship between Pirzada and Gulati's characters.

Director's vision

Akhilesh Jaiswal directs Pirzada-Gulati's upcoming film

The upcoming film is being helmed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, who has written acclaimed films like Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Ugly (2013). A source from the set revealed, "Akhilesh was keen on roping in the duo as they appeal to the young audience." The insider also revealed that the shooting began last week and is likely to wrap up by early December.

Star appeal

Pirzada and Gulati's rising popularity among young audiences

Pirzada's growing popularity among a section of the audience, particularly after his performances in Class (2023) and Call Me Bae, is said to be one of the reasons behind his casting in this new project. On the other hand, Gulati has been making waves with her work in Punjabi films and OTT platforms. She has been a part of ZEE5's Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout and Amazon Prime Video's Made in Heaven (Season 2), among others.