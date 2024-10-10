Gurfateh Pirzada-Parul Gulati team up for upcoming adventure thriller
Rising star Gurfateh Pirzada, who recently tasted success with Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae, has reportedly started shooting for his next. The untitled film also stars actor Parul Gulati and is being filmed in Uttarakhand. An insider told Mid-Day that the story is an adventure thriller with a hint of suspense, mainly focused on the relationship between Pirzada and Gulati's characters.
Akhilesh Jaiswal directs Pirzada-Gulati's upcoming film
The upcoming film is being helmed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, who has written acclaimed films like Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Ugly (2013). A source from the set revealed, "Akhilesh was keen on roping in the duo as they appeal to the young audience." The insider also revealed that the shooting began last week and is likely to wrap up by early December.
Pirzada and Gulati's rising popularity among young audiences
Pirzada's growing popularity among a section of the audience, particularly after his performances in Class (2023) and Call Me Bae, is said to be one of the reasons behind his casting in this new project. On the other hand, Gulati has been making waves with her work in Punjabi films and OTT platforms. She has been a part of ZEE5's Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout and Amazon Prime Video's Made in Heaven (Season 2), among others.