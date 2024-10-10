Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Jigra' has been cleared by the CBFC without any cuts, while 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' faced some audio censorship and additional modifications like an anti-smoking message.

'Jigra' is a thrilling tale of two orphans, while 'Vicky Vidya...' is a 90s-set drama about a stolen intimate video causing chaos.

Both films have been granted U/A certificates, ready for audience viewing.

'Jigra' and 'VVWWWV' release on Friday

'Jigra' cleared by CBFC without cuts; 'Vicky Vidya...' faces censorship

By Tanvi Gupta 11:19 am Oct 10, 202411:19 am

What's the story The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared two much-awaited Bollywood films, Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Both films will be released on Friday (October 11), just ahead of Dussehra. Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, was given a U/A certification on October 3 without any scene or audio cuts. The CBFC only asked for an anti-drug static to be added in two drug scenes, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Censorship details

'Vicky Vidya...' faced audio cuts and modifications

In comparison, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and featuring Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, and Vijay Raaz saw some audio cuts. The CBFC's Examining Committee asked the filmmakers to mute or replace words considered inappropriate like "Vakeel," "Sardaar," "UP Police," and "Gurudwara." The word "Haramipana" was also muted/modified at a pivotal moment in the film.

Additional modifications

CBFC added an anti-smoking message in 'Vicky Vidya...'

Further, the dialogue "Bahan ka...maroom" was censored in the first half of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. An anti-smoking static message was also inserted into a scene depicting smoking. After these changes were implemented, the film received its U/A certificate on October 7. The runtime is two hours and 32 minutes (152 minutes and five seconds), slightly shorter than Jigra's length of 155 minutes.

Storylines

Know more about the plots of the films

Jigra follows the deep bond between Bhatt and Raina's characters—both orphans navigating life on their own. The story intensifies as Bhatt races against time to rescue Raina, who is imprisoned and facing a dire situation. Meanwhile, Rao and Dimri star in a film set in the 1990s that revolves around a couple, Vicky and Vidya. After their marriage in 1997, Vicky persuades Vidya to record an intimate video. However, when the CD containing the video is stolen, chaos ensues.