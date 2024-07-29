In short Simplifying... In short Despite fierce competition from Hollywood blockbusters like 'Deadpool & Wolverine', the film 'Bad Newz' has made a strong mark at the box office.

Starting with a robust ₹8.3 crore on its opening day, the film has steadily amassed a total of ₹52 crore in just 10 days.

Even amidst mixed reviews, 'Bad Newz' has proven its mettle, maintaining a consistent performance and drawing audiences to the ticket windows.

'Bad Newz' crosses ₹50 crore mark

'Bad Newz' hits ₹50cr despite 'Deadpool & Wolverine' storm

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:32 pm Jul 29, 202401:32 pm

What's the story The Bollywood comedy-drama Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, has successfully maintained its box office momentum. Despite mixed reviews and competition from Hollywood's Deadpool & Wolverine, the film, directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in just 10 days. The film opened on July 19, 2024, and had an overall Hindi occupancy of 32.23% on Sunday, July 28.

Opening success

'Bad Newz' recorded Kaushal's second biggest opener

The film Bad Newz started with a strong box office collection of ₹8.3 crore on its opening day, marking it as Kaushal's second biggest opener after Uri: The Surgical Strike. The first week saw a robust collection of ₹42.85 crore. Despite stiff competition from Hollywood films, the movie continued its steady run into the second week, collecting ₹3.25 crore on its second Saturday and an estimated ₹3.75 crore on the 10th day (second Sunday).

Collection details

'Bad Newz' day-wise box office collection breakdown

The day-wise box office collection of Bad Newz shows a consistent performance. The film collected ₹8.3 crore on the first day, followed by ₹10.25 crore and ₹11.15 crore on the second and third days respectively. The first week ended with a total collection of ₹42.85 crore. In its second week, the film added another ₹9.15 crore to its total, bringing the overall collection to ₹52 crore after 10 days of release.

Steady performance

'Bad Newz' holds steady despite Hollywood competition

Despite facing competition from the Hollywood superhero comedy-actioner Deadpool & Wolverine, Bad Newz has managed to maintain a steady box office collection. The film reportedly had an overall Hindi occupancy of 32.23% on Sunday, July 29, 2024. Even with mixed reviews and high expectations from competing films, Bad Newz has demonstrated a decent hold at the ticket windows.