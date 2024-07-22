In short Simplifying... In short The upcoming film 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is expected to make a strong debut in India, with ticket sales already soaring.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie creates buzz

'Deadpool & Wolverine' advance bookings skyrocket in India

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:19 pm Jul 22, 2024

What's the story The highly anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is set to hit theaters on Friday. The movie's advance bookings have been remarkable, with 1,00,000 tickets already sold for the opening day at major Indian national chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis. This impressive figure was reached four days ahead of the film's release date.

Box office projections

Strong opening predicted for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Deadpool & Wolverine is projected to have a robust start at the Indian box office, with estimates suggesting an opening of ₹20 crore or more. This is particularly noteworthy considering the film's 18+ certification. Of the total tickets sold so far, approximately 80,000 were bought through PVR Inox and around 20,000 through Cinepolis.

Past performances

'Deadpool & Wolverine' set to surpass predecessors

The film's predecessors have a successful track record in India. The first two Deadpool films and the last Wolverine film, Logan, performed well at the box office, with Logan grossing around ₹44 crore in 2017. Now, Deadpool & Wolverine is poised to potentially surpass these figures and achieve a level of success not seen since Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Worldwide bookings

Global anticipation for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' high

Globally, advance bookings for Deadpool & Wolverine have been excellent. Excluding China, where the film is still performing well compared to recent Hollywood releases, it has registered better advance bookings than any previous X-Men, Deadpool or Wolverine film in every territory. Current projections suggest a global opening weekend of around or over $400M.

Ticket sales target

'Deadpool & Wolverine' aims high at Indian box office

Recent superhero films have set high benchmarks at the Indian box office. For instance, Spider-Man: No Way Home sold approximately 550K tickets in top national chains, followed by Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness with 400K. Deadpool & Wolverine is aiming to sell around or over 3,00,000 tickets in top chains for the opening day and could potentially exceed the lifetime collections of Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness, given positive word of mouth.