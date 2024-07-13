In short Simplifying... In short Get ready for a cinematic treat this Independence Day with Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' and Abraham's 'Vedaa' hitting the screens.

'Khel Khel Mein' is set to launch its promotional motion poster on July 15, while 'Vedaa' plans to release its trailer on July 25.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated 'Stree 2' is set to spook fans with its trailer release on July 18. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bollywood's Independence Day movie lineup: A look

'Stree 2,' 'Khel Khel Mein,' 'Vedaa' eye promotional campaigns soon

By Tanvi Gupta 06:33 pm Jul 13, 202406:33 pm

What's the story Independence Day 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting day for movie enthusiasts with several major Bollywood films scheduled for release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the lineup, which includes Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, and John Abraham's Vedaa, along with their trailers and poster release dates. Originally, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again was scheduled for an August 15 release but was moved to Diwali, paving the way for these films.

Lineup

'Khel Khel Mein's motion poster to launch on this date

Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, initially slated for a September 6 release, has moved up its release date to coincide with Independence Day. The film features an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Per reports, the makers will launch its first promotional unit—a motion poster—on Monday (July 15)—exactly a month before its release.

Box office battle

'Vedaa' trailer might be released at the end of July

Abraham's film Vedaa is also set to join the box office competition on Independence Day. This marks his second collaboration with director Nikkhil Advani and ZEE Studios following their 2019 film, Batla House. The movie features Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia in leading roles. Per Adarsh, the makers are eyeing July 25 to release the trailer of the film. Before that, a few promotional units may be unveiled as part of a strategic build-up.

Trailer

After a thrilling teaser, 'Stree 2's trailer is coming soon!

After the runaway success of the 2018 film Stree, the eagerly-awaited sequel is here to haunt us again! On June 25, Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan dropped the long-awaited teaser of Stree 2. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the clip promised even more eerie delights with the original cast, led by Rao and Kapoor. Now, fans are anticipating the film's trailer, which will reportedly be dropped on July 18. It might also get attached to Bad Newz—which releases on July 19.