By Tanvi Gupta 06:24 pm Jul 13, 202406:24 pm

What's the story Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and sister Khloé Kardashian, who stole the show in Manish Malhotra couture at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on Friday, are ready for more! The sisters are set to attend the post-wedding festivities and have been turning heads again. On Saturday evening, photos circulating on social media showed the American celebrities departing their hotel in stunning ethnic attire to attend the Shubh Aashirwaad ceremony. Embracing the Indian aesthetic, they donned glamorous shimmery lehengas.

Kardashian sisters wore 'nath,' 'maang tika' with their 'lehengas'

On the first day of the wedding, both Kardashian sisters were styled by Dani Levi and wore custom-made designs by celebrity-favorite designer Malhotra. Kim was seen in a glittering red saree while Khloé chose an ivory-gold saree with heavy embellishments. The second day saw Kim in a silver lehenga with a large diamond necklace, nathni, and maang tika, while Khloé sported a bright pink lehenga.

Kardashians share Indian wedding experience; confirm filming 'The Kardashians'

The Kardashian sisters, who landed in Mumbai on Thursday night, have been actively sharing their experiences in India on their social media. They posted about enjoying an autorickshaw ride in Mumbai's rain and wearing stunning sarees to the wedding. Kim shared, "We're just happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together! And duh we were filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe take India."

The wedding attracted various international celebrities

Kardashian sisters aside, the wedding has drawn several international celebrities, including WWE Champion John Cena, singer Rema, and Samsung Electronics executive chairman Jay Lee. Former UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also attended the star-studded event on Friday. The wedding celebrations are being held at the Jio World Convention Centre, a venue owned by the Ambani family. Today's Shubh Aashirwad will be followed by Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) on Sunday.