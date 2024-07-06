In brief Simplifying... In brief Celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are once again in the spotlight due to pregnancy rumors, sparked by a video of them in London and Kaif's recent loose-fitting attire.

Despite Kaif's team requesting an end to unconfirmed reports, the rumors persist.

Meanwhile, Kaushal, who is promoting his upcoming film 'Bad Newz', has tactfully sidestepped the rumors, encouraging fans to focus on his film for now. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vicky Kaushal stuns in all-black ensemble at Anant-Radhika's sangeet ceremony

Where's Katrina? Vicky hits Anant-Radhika sangeet solo amid pregnancy rumors

By Tanvi Gupta 11:38 am Jul 06, 202411:38 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal made a striking appearance at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday night. Fresh from his promotional tour for Bad Newz, Kaushal turned heads in a dapper all-black ensemble. However, fans couldn't help but notice the absence of his wife, Katrina Kaif. While Kaif graced the couple's pre-wedding bash in March, she's been missing from subsequent celebrations. Her recent absence further fuels ongoing pregnancy rumors.

Missing

Where is 'bhabhi'?

At the sangeet, the paparazzi asked Kaushal about Kaif while he posed for them. "Bhabhi kahan hai?" they inquired, to which he replied, "(She is) out of Mumbai." Kaif was recently seen at Mumbai airport in her loose-fitting attire sparking further rumors. As videos circulated on social media, many users suggested that the actor was concealing her baby bump. This isn't the first time Kaif and Kaushal—who got married in 2021—have found themselves at the center of pregnancy rumors.

Viral stance

How did the rumor begin?

The celebrity couple sparked pregnancy rumors after a viral video showed Kaif and Kaushal walking hand-in-hand in London. After noticing what seemed to be a baby bump on Kaif, fans made their assumptions. Earlier, Zoom confirmed these rumors, stating that the actor is "indeed pregnant" and plans to deliver her baby in London. However, Kaif's team later issued a statement, saying, "Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation."

Film buzz

'Bad Newz' plot and Kaushal's response to pregnancy rumors

Kaushal is awaiting the release of Bad Newz, which will release on July 19. It explores an unusual medical phenomenon known as heteropaternal superfecundation—a rare phenomenon where a woman conceives twins with different fathers. When questioned about rumors of Kaif's possible pregnancy at the trailer launch, Kaushal said, "Abhi ke liye aap Bad Newz enjoy kar lo...Jab uska (good news) time aayega, we won't be shying away from giving that news." The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.