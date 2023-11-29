Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' experiences gradual momentum on weekdays

Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' experiences gradual momentum on weekdays

Tiger is one of the most celebrated characters of Salman Khan and over the years, the super spy has come to be known for his suave antics. The recently released Tiger 3 has become a money spinner at the box office and is currently marching toward the Rs. 450 crore mark globally. The film received mixed reviews from critics but became a viewers' favorite.

Interesting weekend lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Maneesh Sharma directorial earned Rs. 2.25 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 276.25 crore in India. The actioner is showing gradual momentum in third week and it is a sign of its box office longevity. The cast includes Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, among others. It marks the fifth installment of YRF Spy Universe.

