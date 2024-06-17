In brief Simplifying... In brief The Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding festivities were a grand four-day affair in Italy, featuring Bollywood's biggest stars like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and MS Dhoni.

The bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, dazzled in stunning gowns, including one with a love letter from Anant Ambani.

The couple is set to tie the knot in a three-day event in Mumbai starting July 12.

Bollywood and cricket stars unite in Italy

Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni pose together

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:06 pm Jun 17, 202405:06 pm

What's the story A photograph featuring Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and former international cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has surfaced on social media. The image was taken aboard a cruise in Portofino, Italy. One fan commented on the picture saying, "This should break the Internet, The Picture Perfect." Another user exclaimed, "Two titans of their fields grace Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash."

Lavish celebrations

Grandeur marked Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding festivities

The Ambani family hosted a four-day pre-wedding celebration for Anant and Radhika in Italy, from May 28 to June 1. The festivities featured several stops across the Mediterranean aboard a cruise liner. Guests enjoyed lavish parties and events during the picturesque journey from Italy to the south of France. Other stars in attendance included Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Disha Patani.

Fashion highlight

Merchant dazzled in haute couture gowns

Merchant, the bride-to-be, impressed netizens with her stunning gold-sculpted dress styled by Rhea Kapoor and custom-made by Grace Ling Couture. The dress was described as having an "armored" look despite its fluid and delicate appearance. In another standout look, Merchant wore a gown embellished with a love letter penned by Ambani when she turned 22. Netizens showered Merchant and stylist Kapoor with compliments for serving such gorgeous sartorial moments.

Upcoming nuptials

Ambani-Merchant wedding set for July in Mumbai

Ambani and Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. The couple's first pre-wedding celebration was held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March. They then hosted friends, family, and Bollywood stars on a four-day luxury cruise to Italy for their second pre-wedding bash. The couple even shut down an entire plaza in Portofino for a grand celebration. Their wedding will be a three-day-long event from July 12 to 14.

Celebrity sightings

More stars spotted at Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding bash

Another photo from the event recently surfaced online, showing Singh posing with Manushi Chhillar, Veer Pahariya, Atlee, and others on the streets of Italy. Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Karisma Kapoor were also among the stars who enjoyed the luxurious cruise. The pre-wedding bash was a star-studded affair with Bollywood's biggest names in attendance.