'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay-Tiger kick-off promotions with new visual

By Aikantik Bag 12:32 pm Jan 10, 202412:32 pm

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set for April 2024 release

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have amped up the anticipation for their upcoming action thriller, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, by sharing a fresh still from the film on social media. The actors kicked off the three-month countdown to the film's release. Slated for an April 2024 release, the movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is set to coincide with the festive occasion of Eid.

Excitement surrounding the actioner

The caption read, "Bade aur Chote se milne ka samay ho gaya hai aur kam... Just #3MonthsToBadeMiyanChoteMiyan Meet us in theatres #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024 #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan." Manushi Chhillar, another member of the film's cast, expressed her excitement by dropping celebratory and fire emojis on Kumar's post. Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, commented, "Yipppppppeeeee!!!" along with several heart emojis. Fans also chimed in with their enthusiasm for the upcoming movie.

Cast of the film

The Pooja Entertainment and AAZ films bankrolled project boasts a star-studded cast including Kumar, Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Chhillar, and Alaya F. The film promises to deliver jaw-dropping stunts and a riveting storyline that will captivate audiences of all ages. With the three-month countdown now in full swing, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this action-packed blockbuster.

