New Year celebrations: Alia-Ranbir, Kiara-Sidharth, Shahid-Mira jet off for vacation

Entertainment 2 min read

By Aikantik Bag 03:30 pm Dec 26, 202303:30 pm

Bollywood celebrities are in holiday mood

The Christmas-New Year week is all about spending time with loved ones, and Tinseltown knows how to do it right! The last week of the year is usually quite relaxed in Bollywood as celebrities venture on their yearly vacations. Ahead of New Year's Day, several Bollywood couples were spotted leaving Mumbai for vacays, and here, we have got you covered.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

On Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput, jetted off from Mumbai after celebrating Christmas. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport twinning in shades of gray. Though fans are eager about their exquisite holiday location, nothing has been revealed about it! The duo have been married since 2015 and are parents to two lovely children: daughter Misha and son Zain.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The Brahmastra couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have been all over the news since Monday after they revealed their daughter Raha Kapoor's on Christmas. The trio was also seen at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday as they left for their New Year vacation. Kapoor, currently basking in Animal's humongous box office success, waved at the paparazzi while Raha was seen in Bhatt's arms.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are among Bollywood's most loved couples. The Shershaah duo tied the knot in February 2023 and are known for their cute social media posts. They, too, jetted off for their New Year holiday on Tuesday. They shared lovely pictures from their first Christmas celebration together after the wedding on Monday. Wishing all these couples a great year ahead!

