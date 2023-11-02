Happy birthday, SRK: Juhi Chawla pens note and shares photos

By Aikantik Bag 12:34 pm Nov 02, 202312:34 pm

Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan!

Fans are rejoicing as it is SRK Day! The quintessential superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on Thursday and social media is erupting with wishes, edits, and heartfelt posts from his colleagues, fans, and critics. Now, Khan's close friend and confidante Juhi Chawla has wished her co-star on his birthday and posted a series of throwback photos of the duo.

Khan and Chawla's solid friendship over decades

Chawla wrote, "500 trees for a friendship , that is beyond words ..... beyond time .... and sometimes beyond my understanding ..!!! Happy Birthday ShahRukh ....!!! Lots of love Jay and Juhi (sic)." The duo shares an impeccable bond for three decades now and apart from starring in several films, they co-own Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

