Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra becomes investor in personal care brand

Parineeti Chopra becomes investor in personal care brand

Written by Aikantik Bag July 10, 2023 | 05:46 pm 1 min read

Parineeti Chopra invests in Clensta

Bollywood actors have many avenues of income apart from films. From successful businesses to investments, they leave no stone unturned to make a fortune. Now, Parineeti Chopra has joined the bandwagon of investment and taken a minority stake in personal care brand Clensta. The actor took to Twitter to announce the same. The brand focuses on sustainable personal care products.

Chopra's excitement about donning a new role

While announcing the same, Chopra wrote, "I'm very excited to be a part of Clensta. Apart from revolutionizing the personal care space in India with its innovative and sustainable range of products, Clensta is a brand that stands for attributes I personally endorse of being environmentally conscious, ethical, and sustainable." The brand focuses on skincare, eye care, and other health-related facets.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline