Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri-Apurva Asrani react to KJo's 'murder Anushka's career' statement

Vivek Agnihotri-Apurva Asrani react to KJo's 'murder Anushka's career' statement

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 06, 2023, 05:41 pm 2 min read

KJo's 'murder Anushkha Sharma's career' statement has been receiving flak

Karan Johar is controversy's favorite child. The director-producer has been on the brunt of unnecessary flak and has been termed the "flagbearer of nepotism" in Bollywood. An old video of Johar is making rounds on social media where he spoke about trying to "murder" Anushka Sharma's career before her debut. Now, filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani have reacted to the same.

Asrani's take on the outsider-insider debate

In the video, Johar apologized to Sharma and said that he is glad that he was proved wrong. Later, they collaborated together in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Apurva Asrani tweeted, "Said in jest, I'm sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate." Earlier, Johar was tagged as the "mafia of Bollywood" by some selected people in the film fraternity.

Agnihotri spoke about the issue, too

Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the video too and tweeted, "Someone's only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it's because of some people's dirty 'backroom' politics against talented outsiders." This all stems back to 2016's Koffee with Karan, where Kangana Ranaut called the K3G director the flagbearer of nepotism. The insider-outsider debate is an ongoing issue in Bollywood.

Twitter Post