Why and when Priyanka Chopra left Bollywood? Mapping entire timeline

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 29, 2023, 07:06 pm 2 min read

Priyanka Chopra in a recent podcast opened up about reason that led her to move away from Bollywood

Putting an end to all speculations, Priyanka Chopra finally clarified the reasons behind her departure from the Bollywood industry. In a recent episode of Armchair Expert, a podcast by actor Dax Shepard, Chopra made revelations about how she was "blacklisted" by certain powerful people. She explained her motives for moving to the US. To understand better, here's a detailed timeline of Chopra's barrier-breaking move.

During the podcast, the actor recalled how Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits spotted her in a music video and called her when she was shooting for Saat Khoon Maaf.

Thereafter, Chopra launched her career in music with the single In My City.

Due to this opportunity, she was able to move away from Bollywood, where politics were running rampant, to kickstart a new career.

What happened during Chopra-Karan Johar's 2012 'feud'?

Her comment about having "beef" with people reignited the controversy about an age-old "feud" that reportedly happened between Chopra and Karan Johar. In 2012, there were rumors about Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan's affair. Being a close friend to Khan and his wife, Gauri, Johar apparently tried to push Chopra "out of the scene." A report even suggested that Chopra heard Johar badmouthing her.

Johar's fiery tweets strongly added fuel to feud rumors

After the story was out in 2012, Johar was "extremely upset" about the whole incident and he took to Twitter to share some fiery tweets. Without naming anyone he wrote, "Using their hired PR machinery and hiding behind so-called 'friends' to get news into tabloids is nothing but spineless and lame. Some people need to wake up right now and smell the KOFFEE!!!"

Most projects that came after 'Quantico' had been shot before

During the podcast, Chopra revealed that "people did not cast her," at the time when she landed Quantico. Notably, she had already completed most of the shoot for Bajirao Mastani (2015) prior to Quantico, as well as Jai Gangaajal (2016). Social media users noted that Chopra took no projects between her Quantico filming, matching up to what she said about being rejected here.