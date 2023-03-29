Entertainment

Ex-'Shark Tank' judge Ashneer Grover's father passes away at 69

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 29, 2023, 06:46 pm 2 min read

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover's father, Ashok Grover, died at the age of 69 on Tuesday

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover's father, Ashok Grover, passed away at the age of 69. The former Shark Tank India Season 1 judge shared the unfortunate news of his father's demise on social media on Tuesday. He shared the news along with a smiling picture of his father. The cause of his death is however not known at the moment.

'Bye Papa,' wrote the ex-Shark

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Grover confirmed the news of his father's death. In an emotional post, he wrote: "Bye Papa. Love you! Take Care of Papaji, Badi Mummy, Nanaji, and Naniji in heaven." His father was born on August 4, 1953. He was a Delhi-based chartered accountant and is survived by his son and daughter.

Sunil Grover and others paid tribute to his father

After the news of Grover's father's death came to the fore, several celebrities started pouring their heartfelt tribute to the deceased and the mourning family. Comedian and actor Sunil Grover dropped a folding hand emoji and wrote "prayers" in the comments section. Popular radio jockey, RJ Anmol and many other people on social media also paid their respect to the departed soul.

Grover's grandparents came from Pakistan

Last year, Grover spoke to ToI about his family history. "Malviya Nagar is a refugee colony my grandparents had come from Pakistan and they got a 200 gaj plot after the division between the sons. We all started building our homes one above another and that is how we all have been living in a house with different kitchens but all together," he said.

Recently, Grover called comparisons with author Ankur Warikoo, 'offensive'

The co-founder of BharatPe, Grover has been a part of a few controversies. Recently, he took a jibe at Ankur Warikoo, ex-CEO of newaby.com, when a student at a management school asked him if he had become an influencer like Warikoo. Reacting to this, Grover joked and said that its "the most offensive statement" he had heard about himself.