BharatPe CEO Sameer Suhail steps down after 5 months

Jan 03, 2023

Sameer Suhail became the CEO in August 2021

Sameer Suhail, the BharatPe CEO who had a falling out with co-founder Ashneer Grover, has resigned from his post, said the company in a statement. Suhail's resignation is a blow to the company that hoped for a return to normalcy after an eventful year that saw Grover getting ousted on the grounds of fraud and other irregularities.

Nalin Negi will be the interim CEO

BharatPe announced that Suhail will transition to the role of Strategic Advisor from January 2023. He took over the position of CEO in August last year. The company has appointed Nalin Negi, the current CFO, as interim CEO. He will carry out the functions of the CEO until Suhail's replacement is found. Suhail joined the firm in August 2020 as president.