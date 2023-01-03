Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 03, 2023, 11:02 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 0.9% since last week

Bitcoin has gone up by 0.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,694.13. Compared to last week, it is 1.2% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 1.2% from yesterday to trade at $1,214.62. It has fallen 0.9% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $321.36 billion and $146.39 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $245.50, a 0.8% increase from yesterday and 0.7% higher than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, up 5.1% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.8% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.4%) and $0.077 (up 2.4%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 2.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $11.52 (up 15.8%), $4.49 (up 1.2%), $0.0000088 (up 1.0%), and $0.77 (up 3.6%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 2.0%, while Polka Dot has fallen 1.7%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 1.6%, whereas Polygon has lost 4.0%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Lido DAO, Solana, BitDAO, Terra Classic, and Flow. They are trading at $1.26 (up 16.08%), $11.43 (up 14.71%), $0.33 (up 10.69%), $0.00011 (up 9.90%), and $0.66 (up 7.12%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 9.99%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are OKB, Fei USD, Toncoin, Internet Computer, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $29.46 (down 1.40%), $0.99 (down 1.38%), $2.23 (down 1.27%), $4.02 (down 0.74%), and $3.49 (down 0.43%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $6.36 billion (up 53.47%) and $0.82 billion (up 75.42%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.27 billion, which is up 75.82% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0%), $5.37 (down 0.30%), $11.20 (up 0.45%), $16,671.34 (up 0%), and $5.66 (down 0.34%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Theta Network, Flow, Tezos, and Chiliz. They are currently trading at $3.96 (up 1.24%), $0.77 (down 0.21%), $0.77 (up 0.96%), $0.77 (up 0.01%), and $0.11 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $798.56 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $16.72 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $861.94 billion last month, in comparison to $921.17 billion three months ago.