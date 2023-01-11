Business

Ashneer Grover is hiring for Third Unicorn; "MERCEDES-SHERCEDES" for employees

Ashneer Grover is hiring for Third Unicorn; "MERCEDES-SHERCEDES" for employees

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 11, 2023, 06:25 pm 2 min read

Third Unicorn will only have 50 employees (Photo credit: Ashneer Grover/Instagram)

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe, has revealed certain details about his new start-up called Third Unicorn. The 40-year-old businessman described the company as the "next TODU-FODU thing" and claimed that only 50 employees will work there. There would be perks galore. Notably, Grover first announced the venture on his birthday in June last year.

Why does this story matter?

Grover is one of India's most famous entrepreneurs and is also highly controversial.

He is engaged in a long-drawn legal battle with BharatPe and has also been dropped as a "Shark" from the second season of Shark Tank India on air now.

Third Unicorn is his chance at regaining lost glory. Those who want to join him can drop a mail at team@third-unicorn.com.

The start-up will have no board

Grover described Third Unicorn as a bootstrapped "market-shaking business." However, its area of work is yet to be disclosed. The ex-Shark Tank India judge urged venture capitalists (VCs) not to invest in his project, adding, that there will be no "BOARD-SHOARD." He claimed the company was meant for those who want to build "BIG-SHIG." After five years, employees will be given a "MERCEDES-SHERCEDES."

So what is the nature of work at Third Unicorn?

In documents filed with the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Third Unicorn listed its objectives. These include carrying on the "business of software designing, development, customization, implementation, maintenance, testing and benchmarking, designing, and dealing in computer software and solutions and to import, export, sell, purchase, distribute, host (in data centers or over the web)." We still don't have an answer about the actual work.

Brief info about Third Unicorn

Third Unicorn is a private company registered in Delhi and Grover's third venture. Currently, Ashneer has 9,90,000 equity shares of the firm, while his wife Madhuri Jain Grover holds 10,000 shares. The organization is aiming for a revenue of $1 billion.