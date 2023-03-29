Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan Part 2' trailer: Everything you need to know

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 29, 2023, 06:40 pm 2 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2' trailer launch is underway in Chennai

The wait is finally over! The much-awaited Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2's trailer and music will be out on Wednesday. Part 1 of the historical drama ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans waiting for Part 2 with bated breath. The launch event is undergoing at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The film is slated to be released on April 28.

Will the trailer answer the cliff-hanging climax to some extent?

The lingering question is—whether the Part 2 trailer will answer the cliff-hanging climax to some extent. If you remember the ending of the first chapter, it revealed Nandini's (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) dual role, which left fans waiting to know more in the upcoming chapter. Alike the first chapter, Part 2 is also expected to explore themes such as love, loyalty, betrayal, and political intrigue.

Let's recall the storyline of 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1'

Set in the 10th century during the reign of the Chola dynasty, the story revolves around the life of a young prince named Arunmozhi Varman, aka Ponniyin Selvan. The film in Part 1 weaves together several subplots, each with its own set of conflicts, but the main plot surrounded the mysterious death of the Chola king and the subsequent struggles for the throne.

Earlier, the makers shared BTS video of the trailer editing

Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers turned up the barometer of excitement when they shared a behind-the-scenes video on how the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 was edited. The video gave a glimpse of the technical and audio work and the video also featured "Jayam" Ravi, Karthi, and Jayaram dubbing for their scenes. The behind-the-scenes definitely helped in the hype for the trailer.

Know more about 'Ponniyin Selvan'

The epic period drama Ponniyin Selvan is based on the popular Tamil literary novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film has oozing star power which includes actors like Rai Bachchan, Karthi, "Chiyaan" Vikram, Trisha, and Ravi in lead roles. Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Ashwin Kakumanu, Mohan Raman, Sarathkumar, and Parthiban are part of the supporting cast.