Everything about Disney and Pixar's 'Elemental'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 29, 2023, 06:18 pm 1 min read

Disney and Pixar's 'Elemental' trailer was recently released

Elemental recently received its trailer and fans around the globe are going gaga over the animated film. Disney and Pixar project will release in theaters on June 16. As per the look of the film, it is meant for a celluloid experience. The computer-animated romantic-drama film is directed by Peter Sohn, whereas it is bankrolled by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios.

Story and crew of the film

The film revolves around the four essential elements of earth and Ember, a quick-witted woman's take on them. The voice cast includes Leah Lewis (Ember Lumen), Momoudou Athie (Wade Ripple), Ronnie del Carmen (Bernie Lumen), and Shila Ommi (Cinder Lumen), among others. The music is composed by Thomas Newman and the screenplay is by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh.

