OTT: Netflix's K-drama 'Black Knight' gets a premiere date

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 29, 2023, 06:13 pm 1 min read

Netflix's 'Black Knight' gets a premiere date

K-drama has a huge fan following all over the world. Recently, the makers of Netflix's Black Knight announced the premiere date of this high-concept futuristic action-packed drama. The project will be released on May 12 and the OTT giant took to Twitter to announce the same. The story has several important themes like climate change and the refugee crisis.

Story and cast of the K-drama

It is based on a webtoon and the story is set in 2071, where citizens use respirators to survive amid the pollution. It revolves around a refugee's dream of becoming a deliveryman in order to sustain themselves and their struggle against a cruel group. The project is headlined by Kim Woo-bin and the cast includes Song Seung-hon and Kang You-seok, among others.

