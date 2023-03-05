Entertainment

Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Gajraj Rao to headline Netflix's 'Dabba Cartel'

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 05, 2023

Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, and Shabana Azmi will reportedly collaborate for a new Netflix series

Netflix India is on a roll! Last year, at the TUDUM event, it announced a slew of upcoming projects like Guns & Gulaabs, Soup, and Rana Naidu, among others, and the slate teems with numerous riveting titles. Now, as per recent reports, Excel Entertainment's slightly-delayed show, titled Dabba Cartel, is in the works and will be led by Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, and Jyotika.

Why does this story matter?

The advent of OTT and the stress on realistic, grounded cinema has led to several senior artists/former superstars reinventing themselves and finding innovative work opportunities.

Examples include Rao in Badhaai Ho, Madhuri Dixit in The Fame Game, Manisha Koirala in Heeramandi, and Raveena Tandon in Aranyak, among others.

Moreover, seeing Netflix's streak of successful projects, Dabba Cartel has a lot going in its favor.

Shonali Bose to direct this multistarrer drama

As per Peeping Moon, the show will go into production next month and will be helmed by Shonali Bose (The Sky is Pink). "Jyotika and Shabana Azmi will play housewives who run a high-stakes, secret cartel... The show will also have three more actresses, but their names haven't been revealed yet," it added. Rao's character will be "completely opposite" to what he usually plays.

'Dabba Cartel' will be Jyotika's third Hindi project

While the star-studded cast will attract viewers to the series, what's even more interesting is south Indian actor Jyotika's association with it. The aforementioned portal reported, "Dabba Cartel will also mark Jyotika's debut on OTT and her third Hindi project since she made her Bollywood debut with Priyadarshan's Doli Saja Ke Rakhna in 1997. " She'll also be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Sri.

Look at Netflix's upcoming slate of shows, films

There are multiple Netflix shows and movies awaiting release at the moment. These include Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya, Abhishek Chaubey's Soup, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's multistarrer period-drama Heeramandi, Hansal Mehta's Scoop, and Pushpendra Nath Mishra's Choona, among others. The streamer has recently repeated positive returns through series such as Class, CAT, and Trial by Fire, and films like Qala and Monica, O My Darling.