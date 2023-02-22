Entertainment

BBC to adapt Agatha Christie's 'Murder Is Easy'

BBC to adapt Agatha Christie's 'Murder Is Easy'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 22, 2023, 01:08 pm 1 min read

BBC will adapt Agatha Christie's 'Murder Is Easy'

BBC unveiled a two-part adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy for BBC One network and its video-on-demand service iPlayer. The upcoming thriller will be bankrolled by ITV Studios's Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Ltd. As of now casting details are not revealed. The story will be adapted by Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and helmed by Meenu Gaur. It will have two-hour-long episodes.

Screenwriter and director's take on the project

Ejiwunmi-Le Berre spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and said, "I couldn't believe how daring, experimental, and furious the book was. From the first read, the book was shouting at me how to enter and adapt it." Director Gaur said that "the sassy, cool, witty and not to-be-messed-with women of Murder Is Easy" drew her to direct the film.

Twitter Post

1) YASS A POC Screenwriter writing Agatha Christie!! 2) LOL the headline forgot Hugh Laurie wrote “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?”which means Murder Is Easy is the second post-Phelps miniseries. https://t.co/OkoiqBT75w — Amanda-Rae Prescott (@amandarprescott) February 22, 2023