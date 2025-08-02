This start-up pays $500 for helping a coworker find love
What's the story
In a unique move, Cluely, a US-based artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, is rewarding its employees for helping their colleagues find love. The company's CEO Chungin Lee announced the new policy in a company-wide message. Under this scheme, if an employee successfully sets up another with a date they are happy with, they will get a cash bonus of $500 (around ₹43,000).
Stacking rewards
The bonus under Cluely's new policy isn't a one-time offer. Employees can earn it multiple times for every successful match they make. For instance, if an employee helps two colleagues find dates, they could potentially pocket $1,000 in total. The company is also known for its AI meeting assistant that provides real-time tips during job interviews and sales calls.
Business philosophy
Cluely is not your average start-up. The company is known for its bold, cheeky approach to business and the "cheat on everything" philosophy, which encourages breaking old habits and trying new things. The San Francisco-based company has made headlines with its AI-powered workflow software that makes office tasks less tedious. While some LinkedIn users found Cluely's new policy hilarious, others raised questions about its implementation. One user asked if the company's HR was on board with this unique initiative.