In brief Simplifying... In brief Air India has apologized and launched an investigation after a student's luggage was not loaded onto her San Francisco-Bengaluru flight, sparking outrage on social media.

Despite the airline's assurance of resolving the issue, the passenger claims she has not received any communication regarding her missing luggage. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Air India accused of mishandling luggage

AI 'forgets' to load student's luggage on San Francisco-Bengaluru flight

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:33 pm Jul 09, 202403:33 pm

What's the story Pooja Kathail, a Computational Biology PhD student at UC Berkeley, recently accused Air India of failing to load her luggage onto her flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru. In a social media post that quickly went viral, Kathail expressed her frustration at the airline's customer service, claiming she had called around 40 times before receiving a response. She was scheduled to attend a wedding and was left without appropriate attire due to the missing suitcase.

Airline's response

Air India responds to viral post with apology

Air India responded to Kathail's viral post with an apology and a request for more information to aid their investigation. The airline said, "Dear Ms Kathail, we truly sorry for the delay and regret the inconvenience caused. Please DM us your PNR, PIR copy and bag tag for us to check with our airport/baggage team and get back to you." This incident has sparked outrage among social media users who shared similar experiences in the comments section of Kathail's post.

Twitter Post

Read: The passenger's post here

Ongoing issue

Passenger awaits communication

Despite the airline's response, Kathail later shared another post saying she had yet to receive any communication from Air India regarding her missing luggage. In response, the airline assured her that they had forwarded her details to their baggage team for review. They requested her patience while they gathered the necessary information to resolve the issue.