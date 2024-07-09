In brief Simplifying... In brief Several officials, including the SDM and tehsildar, have been suspended following a stampede at a religious event in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, due to their negligence and failure to inform superiors.

The SIT report also highlighted the role of the event's organizing committee in contributing to the chaos.

Officials suspended after Hathras stampede

SDM, tehsildar, circle officer among officials suspended over Hathras stampede

What's the story The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended six officials, including a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), a tehsildar, a circle officer, a station officer, and two police outposts in charge. This action comes in the wake of a stampede at a religious gathering in Hathras that resulted in 121 deaths. The suspensions were recommended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the incident.

SIT findings

Officials allegedly responsible for Hathras incident

The SIT report, submitted on Monday, found the suspended officials primarily responsible for the tragedy. The officials reportedly did not take the gathering seriously and failed to inform their superiors. "The SDM granted permission for the event without inspecting the venue or informing senior officials," an official said. The report also disclosed that event organizers obtained permission by concealing facts and disregarding conditions under which they were allowed to hold it.

Committee misconduct

SIT flags role of organizing committee

The SIT report pointed out that individuals associated with the organizing committee contributed to the chaos at the event. Some members were included without proper police verification, and they reportedly misbehaved with police, attempting to prevent them from inspecting the venue. The report also noted that despite a large crowd, no barricading or passage arrangements were made by the organizers.

Investigation details

SIT's investigation into Hathras stampede

The SIT recorded statements from 125 people, including administrative and police officials, members of the public, and eyewitnesses. "Additionally, news articles related to the incident, on-site videography, photographs, and video clippings were reviewed," an official stated. The team comprised additional director general (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha and Aligarh divisional commissioner Chaitra V. The report has been submitted to the government.

Arrest update

Main accused in Hathras stampede incident apprehended

The stampede occurred at a religious "satsang" event of self-styled godman "Bhole Baba," in Fulari village, Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, on July 2. Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the incident, was sent to 14 days of judicial custody after being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday. Madhukar had been absconding and a reward of ₹1 lakh was announced for information leading to his arrest. He was finally apprehended on July 5 in the national capital.