Memes take over the internet as India eagerly awaits 2024 Lok Sabha election verdict

Lok Sabha Election results: Netizens unleash memes amid outcome suspense

By Mudit Dube 01:55 pm Jun 04, 202401:55 pm

What's the story As the vote counting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 commenced on Tuesday, social media platforms were awash with memes and humorous messages. The meme-fest on social media platforms like X and Instagram reflects the excitement and anticipation surrounding the election results. Users are sharing humorous takes on the electoral drama, with some poking fun at the nail-biting suspense while others flooding memes on how stock markets have crashed as the election results did not align with exit poll predictions.

Big setback

INDIA bloc leading in 41 of 80 seats in UP

According to early trends, the PM Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed the majority mark of 272 and is leading in 298 seats. In comparison, the opposition bloc (INDIA) has put on a tough fight, leading in 225. In Tamil Nadu, the INDIA bloc is anticipated to sweep the elections with a projected landslide victory. In Uttar Pradesh, the INDIA bloc was leading in 41 of the 80 seats as of 1:00pm, causing one the most surprising trends.

BJP MP Smriti Irani is trailing in Amethi

SP's performance in UP has surprised one and all

State projections

Maharashtra and Karnataka: Predicted wins for BJP-led NDA

In Maharashtra, the BJP-led NDA is forecasted to secure a significant number of seats, with key players like Piyush Goyal and Arvind Sawant adding to the electoral drama. The state is also witnessing a contest between the Mahayuti and MVA alliances. Further south in Karnataka, exit polls suggest that the BJP-led NDA is likely to clinch most of the seats.

All eyes on election outcome as NDA-INDIA fight intensifies

Other contests

In Bihar, NDA leads in 34 seats of 40

West Bengal is currently witnessing a high-stakes battle between the TMC and BJP. As per early trends, INDIA bloc is ahead with 32 leads while BJP has hopes of securing a win in 9 seats. In contrast, Delhi is bracing for another potential BJP victory. In Bihar, NDA leads in 34 seats of the total 40. In Madhya Pradesh, NDA dominates with trends showing win in all 29 seats.

The election rivalry is real this time

Market crash

Sensex, Nifty suffer massive crash

Stock markets crashed on Tuesday as the early election result trends did not align with the exit poll predictions. Sensex was down by over 6,100 points (8%) at 70,330, while Nifty was down by over 1,955 points (8.4%) at 21,308. Investor wealth has been wiped off by ₹21 lakh crore. PSU stocks emerged as top drags with SBI down nearly 18%. Adani Group stocks crashed up to 24%, while Volatility Index India (VIX) has surged over 40%.

Down 8%, Nifty records biggest intraday fall since February 2022

Buying the dip?