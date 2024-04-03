Next Article

The fire erupted during the early hours of Wednesday

Maharashtra: 7 die of suffocation after tailoring shop catches fire

By Chanshimla Varah 12:26 pm Apr 03, 202412:26 pm

What's the story Seven people lost their lives due to a fire that broke out in a tailoring shop located on the ground floor of a commercial building in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The fire erupted during the early hours of Wednesday. The victims were residing on the first floor above the shop and succumbed to suffocation caused by smoke from the fire.

Official statement

Police Commissioner shares details of the incident

Police Commissioner Manoj Lohiya informed PTI about the incident, stating, "The shop suddenly caught fire at around 4:00am. The police were alerted about the incident at 4:15am." He added that smoke from the fire infiltrated the first floor where a family was residing, leading to seven casualties due to suffocation. The victims of the tragic fire included three women, two men, and two children who were all residing on the first floor above the shop where the fire broke out.

Ongoing investigation

Investigation underway to determine cause of fire

The deceased have been identified as Asim Shaikh (3), Pari Shaikh (2), Wasim Shaikh (30), Tanveer Shaikh (23), Hamida Begum (50), Shaikh Sohail (35) and Reshma Shaikh (22). The exact cause of the fire that led to the tragic loss of seven lives is yet to be determined. Local authorities have initiated an investigation into this heartbreaking event. The aim is to ascertain what led to the blaze in the tailoring shop located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.