The three people were found dead on Tuesday by hotel staff

Kerala couple, their friend found dead in Arunachal hotel room

What's the story A couple and their friend from Kerala were found dead in a hotel room in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. The deceased have been identified as Naveen Thomas and his wife Devi B, both Ayurveda practitioners from Kerala's Kottayam district, and Arya B Nair, a 29-year-old educator from Thiruvananthapuram. The three checked into the hotel on March 28. Their bodies were found by staff on Tuesday, following their alleged disappearance.

Investigation findings

All three victims died from wrist injuries

Prima facie, it appears that all three succumbed to severe bleeding from wrist injuries. Police said that Nair was found lifeless in bed with visible self-inflicted wounds on her wrist. While Devi was found on the floor with critical injuries to her neck and wrist, Thomas was discovered in the bathroom with a wrist injury. Notably, relatives of Arya reported her missing in Thiruvananthapuram before it was discovered that she had traveled to Ziro.

Unusual clue

Black magic suspected in mysterious deaths

During their probe, Arunachal Pradesh police recovered a suicide note, hinting at the possibility of black magic. The note, signed by all three, read: "We have no debts. We don't have any problems. We go to the place where we should be." Superintendent of Police (SP) Ziro, Keni Bagra has assured that every aspect will be thoroughly investigated to unravel this tragic event.

Personal history

Deceased is daughter of renowned photographer

Devi is the daughter of renowned wildlife photographer Balan Madhavan, who confirmed that the couple had no marital discord. The Arunachal Pradesh police have filed a case of unnatural death and are continuing their investigations. Meanwhile, cultural activist Soorya Krishnamoorthy reinforced police's perspective that the deceased may have been victims of black magic. Monichan Kizhakkedam, president of Meenadom panchayat in Kottayam, revealed that the couple had ceased their Ayurveda practice a year ago and ventured into online trading.

