Kerala: Former student opens fire using air pistol in school

By Riya Baibhawi 08:35 pm Nov 21, 2023

An 18-year-old man on Tuesday opened fire at Vivekodayam Boys Higher Secondary School in Kerala's Thrissur district using an air gun, triggering panic among the students and staffers. Identified as Jagan, a resident of Mulayam, he is a former student of the school, per the police. Reportedly, he first entered the principal's room and later barged into classrooms and fired several times into the air without aiming at anyone. He also allegedly threatened the school's teachers and other staffers.

Why does this story matter?

From assaulting teachers to attacking each other, aggressive behavior and violent activities by school and college students are on the rise in India, per The Times of India report. The rising number of cases presents a jeopardized environment for children—physically and mentally. It also raises a question on the mental health situation of youngsters. In Tuesday's incident, the 18-year-old was reportedly angry and held a grudge against teachers. He is also suspected of being under the influence of drugs.

'We were doing our work when we saw someone': Staff

Speaking about the incident, a school staffer told Malayalam news channel Twenty Four, "We were doing our office work when we saw someone from outside enter." "We didn't pay much attention but then he went to the cycle parking lot and kicked the cycles down. He then entered the principal's room," they added. "When we noticed the gun, we informed our colleagues, and they called the police," the staffer said.

Suspect fired multiple shots but didn't aim at anyone

The CCTV footage from the school reportedly showed that Jagan arrived there at around 10:30am on Tuesday. After sitting on a chair in the principal's room, he is seen taking out a gun from his bag. He then runs into classrooms and fires multiple shots in the air. Soon after receiving the information, the police reached the school and took Jagan into custody. The motive behind the attack is still unknown, and the cops are interrogating him.

Police probing past conflict between suspect, teachers

The Thrissur Police is carrying out a comprehensive investigation, including looking into Jagan's background and possible motives for the attack. The cops are also probing to uncover any past conflict between him and his teachers. Additionally, concerned authorities are focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of students and staff at the school following this unsettling event.

Thrissur Police questions suspect

Per The News Minute, the teenager was shifted to Vivekodayam Boys Higher Secondary School after he created trouble at his previous school. He studied at this school for a year but did not appear for his final exams in 2023. The police suspect he was under the influence of drugs when he entered the school. Jagan is currently under custody at the Thrissur East Police Station.