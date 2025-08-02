Reddit pauses paid subreddit plans to focus on search engine

Strategic pivot

Huffman's AMA reveals shift in resource allocation

Huffman confirmed the shift in strategy during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. He said, "To stay focused on what matters most, we're shifting resources away from a few areas, such as work on the user economy." This includes what some have referred to as paid subreddits. However, Huffman also emphasized that "it's still an opportunity we believe in," indicating that while the focus has shifted for now, there is still potential for this model in the future.